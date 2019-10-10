There was a time T.I. was one of the Iggy Azalea’s staunchest supporters. Looks like that is no longer the case with the Grand Hustle general calling working with the Aussie rapper one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Despite making him a lot of money in the past solely based on the success of her mega-hit record “Fancy” Tip feels working with the rapper is the only blemish on his record. T.I. clearly wants to right his wrongs and stated:

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea. That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

T.I said he is still trying to undo the blunder of signing Iggy Azalea… pic.twitter.com/Zu8KIopVhB — 🍹 (@TheJuiceAlert) October 9, 2019

Nevermind getting caught trying to purchase machine guns with silencers which literally stalled his career by sending him to federal prison for a year and a day. Anyway, Azalea caught wind of his comments and responded in a now-deleted Tweet stating:

“Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooo Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

As expected social media chimed in on the matter with takes ranging from defending Iggy and some just laughing at T.I. going as far as calling Azalea a “blunder” on his “impeccable” career. You can see all the reactions to the fallout between the two in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014 / Getty

T.I. Says Signing Iggy Azalea Was His “Biggest Blunder,” The Culture Vulture Clapped Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com