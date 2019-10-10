CLOSE
T.I.
HomePhotos

T.I. Says Signing Iggy Azalea Was His “Biggest Blunder,” The Culture Vulture Clapped Back

Posted October 10, 2019

T.I. Says Signing Iggy Azalea Was The "Biggest Blunder" of His Career

Source: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014 / Getty

There was a time T.I. was one of the Iggy Azalea’s staunchest supporters. Looks like that is no longer the case with the Grand Hustle general calling working with the Aussie rapper one of the biggest mistakes of his career.

Despite making him a lot of money in the past solely based on the success of her mega-hit record “Fancy” Tip feels working with the rapper is the only blemish on his record. T.I. clearly wants to right his wrongs and stated:

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea. That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Nevermind getting caught trying to purchase machine guns with silencers which literally stalled his career by sending him to federal prison for a year and a day. Anyway, Azalea caught wind of his comments and responded in a now-deleted Tweet stating:

“Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaoooooooo Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you.”

As expected social media chimed in on the matter with takes ranging from defending Iggy and some just laughing at T.I. going as far as calling Azalea a “blunder” on his “impeccable” career. You can see all the reactions to the fallout between the two in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014 / Getty

T.I. Says Signing Iggy Azalea Was His “Biggest Blunder,” The Culture Vulture Clapped Back  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Dallas Media Tries To Twist Joshua Brown’s Criminal…

He was killed 10 days after testifying in the Amber Guyger murder trial.
10.11.19
The Beef Between The NBA & China, Explained

The NBA was shoring up what looked to be a fruitful union with China, but now tension between the sports…
10.11.19
A Michigan Third-Grader Was Brought To Tears After…

An 8-year-old third grader in Michigan was told she could not participate in school photos because administrators took issue with…
10.10.19
Amber Guyger-Botham Jean
Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Amber Guyer Hug In…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who presided over the Amber Guyger case is opening up about why she hugged the convicted murderer.…
10.09.19
Inmate Who Was Assisted By Kim Kardashian Released…

An inmate who served 23 years at a Washington, D.C. jail has now been released. Momolu Stewart received help towards…
10.09.19
Texas Man Robs Bank Day Before Wedding To…

This may not be the biggest test of “ride or die” when it comes to marriage. A Texas man was…
10.09.19
Cop Who Killed Unarmed 33-Year-Old Black Man In…

Tony Green was only 33 years old when he was fatally shot by Zechariah Presley.
10.09.19
Antonio Brown Files $40M Dollar Grievance Against His…

Well that didn’t take very long. Antonio Brown is asking his former employers to pay the remaining balance of his…
10.08.19
Jury Duty While Black: Black Man Hit With…

A Florida man who has never been arrested was slapped with a 10-day jail sentence for missing jury duty,, prompting…
10.08.19
L.A Sparks General Manager Penny Toler Fired For…

We’ve seen white people lose their jobs over using it because they use it in a racist manner. But recently…
10.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close