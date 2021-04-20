CLOSE
Ted Nugent
HomePhotos

Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp

Posted April 20, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ted Nugent Tests Positive For COVID-19, Twitter Feels Sorry For The Virus

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Keep playing stupid games with COVID-19. You will win a stupid prize. Donald Trump-loving, Coronavirus-denying musician Ted Nugent is learning that the hard way.

Nugent revealed his positive diagnosis during a Facebook Live session in a racist expletive-filled rant. In the video, Nugent spits on the floor while still pushing absolutely bonkers anti-vaccine conspiracy theories. “Everybody told me that I should not announce this,” the ultra-conservative rocker told his viewers in the video he shared on Monday (Apr.19).

Nugent has not been shy when it comes to believing the COVID-19 pandemic is a hoax calling it a scam while speaking out against the same public health measures introduced by the CDC to keep people like him from catching the highly contagious and deadly virus. Nugent broke down his rona experience, saying, “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. I mean, just a clusterfuck,” and took a page out of his favorite racist president’s book by adding, “I got the Chinese shit.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Nugent also said he has a “stuffed-up head” and “body aches” and added, “My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally can hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. But I did, I crawled.” He is now quarantining but still refuses to get vaccinated a stance he first announced last year because “Nobody knows what’s in it,” which is ridiculously false.

“If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?” he boastfully said in his Facebook Live video.

Twitter hasn’t been kind to Nugent following the news of his positive diagnosis and has been clowning the musician who claimed in one video he doesn’t understand why COVID-19 shutdown the world becuase we were able to live through COVID 1-18. Somebody needs to tell him that COVID-19 refers to 2019, the year the virus was first identified.

Karma is indeed a B I T C H.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Gary Miller / Getty

Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

Welp.

2.

3.

Makes perfect sense. 

4.

Welp.

5.

HA!

6.

Bingo.

7.

8.

9.

Damn.

10.

11.

Latest
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
What We Know About Gabriel DeWitt Wilson: Suspect…

Authorities launched a manhunt for "a person of interest" in the Tuesday shooting, 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
04.21.21
In Another Act Of Misogynoir, A Black Woman…

A Black woman was shot in the leg on Friday in Atlanta after refusing a man's advances while on a…
04.20.21
Black Family Raided By Same Cops Involved In…

A Black family based in Louisville, Kentucky, recently launched a GoFundMe in an effort to escape their collective trauma as…
04.20.21
Colorado Judge Resigns After Repeatedly Using N-Word, Told…

Judge Natalie Chase's resignation followed a slew of complaints regarding her behavior in and outside of the courtroom.
04.20.21
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
Close