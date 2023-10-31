Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It takes a special coin to go all out for Halloween . These celebrities made Halloween a truly lavish one with elaborate prosthetics, details and sets to portray their favorite characters. Check out a gallery of the best 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes inside.

Happy Halloween to these festive celebs! It’s not unusual to see our favorite celebrities decked out in the most luxurious costumes, but this year they all did their BIG one. Celebrities like multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor, singer and actress, Keke Palmer, star couple Halle Bailey and DDG, and model Winnie Harlow all took this holiday very seriously. Harlow did a shockingly good impersonation of Katt Williams. She nailed it. Meanwhile, Halle and DDG set the pregnancy rumors aside as they did not one, but two Halloween couple looks. The first was inspired by the film Poetic Justice, starring Janet Jackson and Tupac. The second look they debuted today on Halloween, which is our favorite – Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

There were others, who slayed their Halloween looks like rapper Megan Thee Stallion. She executed her Tim Burton-inspired look perfectly, but it wouldn’t be a true Meg Hottieween if she didn’t give fans another flawless anime-inspired look as well. The “Cobra” rapper dressed as “Soul Eater’s” Death the Kid.

Keke Palmer gave us the best mommy and son Frankenstein look with her baby boy, Leo. She also took us back to Disney’s Life Size with her version of Tyra Banks’ enormous barbie character.

Tens across the board.

Check out a gallery of our favorite 2023 celebrity Halloween costumes below:

Tens Across the Board: This Year’s Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com