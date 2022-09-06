Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our girl Tessa Thompson did not come to play with folks at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The 11-day event has produced a number of fashionable moments. From Jodie Turner-Smith’s gorgeous Gucci moments to Quintessa Swindell’s Celine moment, the red carpet ripped a page out of couture heaven.

Among the sea of gorgeous frocks, was repeat fashion-slayer offender Tessa Thompson. The actress was hyper-focused on creating top notch style moments, courtesy of stylists, Wayman and Micah.

During the Don’t Worry Darling Red Carpet event, the 38-year-old actress looked radiant in a green Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW gown that featured an oversized sequins top that cascaded into a train.

She partnered the look with extremely high Maryjane platforms.

If you thought that was a lewk, then you’ll want to keep reading. Take a gander at the rest of Thompson’s stylish ensembles from the Venice Film Festival.

Tessa Thompson Is A Literal Goddess At The Venice Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com