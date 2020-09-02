CLOSE
teyana taylor
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

Posted September 2, 2020

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival

Teyana Taylor is glowing and growing!

Earlier this summer, the singer revealed that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 in her video for “Wake Up Love” featuring her husband, Iman Shumpert. Their daughter Junie made an appearance and together, they gushed over Taylor’s stomach with smiles.

In an interview with Nick Cannon a few weeks ago, Taylor revealed that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu. After having her first child at home on accident, the idea of having her next child at home doesn’t seem too far-fetched. “Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don’t know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby,” she said.

We believe she’ll be in great hands! Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their “Badoula.”

While Teyana Taylor awaits her second baby, here’s a look at her beautiful growing belly…

View this post on Instagram

BIG MOOD: How im pullin up to my baby shower knowing that I will soon bring another black child into this world.... With heavy thoughts on my mind that #breonnataylor murderers still hasn’t been arrested!!!! Still no justice for the countless black lives lost.....so if it ain’t gone be no justice it ain’t no fucking peace. “If violence is wrong in America, violence is wrong abroad. If it is wrong to be violent defending black women and black children and black babies and black men, then it is wrong for America to draft us and make us violent abroad in defense of her. And if it is right for America to draft us, and teach us how to be violent in defense of her, then it is right for you and me to do whatever is necessary to defend our own people right here in this country. -X Stay woke & stay tuned #STILL 📸: @luisvelalp

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

Close