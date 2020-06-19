CLOSE
teyana taylor
Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [Photos]

Posted 14 hours ago

Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival

Teyana Taylor has always matched her smooth, sexy songs with her sexy fashion, which pivots between comfortable and erotic.

Again, a perfect match to the music.

With the release of her new album, appropriately called The Album, Taylor once again gives a mixture of comfortable bedroom songs that’ll bring the intimacy and sexy tunes that’ll bring the eroticism.

Taylor accompanies the music with bold album art that compliments her stylistic motto.

 

For her album listening party, Taylor also kept the vibe sexy and comfortable, especially considering we’re still in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. She came out with family and friends dressed in custom-made hazmat suits that pretty much slayed.

“I want to thank all my family and close friends for coming out to my private album release listening,” Taylor captioned one of her photos. “It was so much love and positive energy, I am forever so appreciative. FYI for all the internet covid experts. we had REAL Covid Police & medics that made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations. Custom “#TheAlbum” Masks and hazmat suits were also provided! thanks for the concerns but mama is just fine #TheAlbum OUT at midnight thooooooo!!!”

One look that Taylor has mastered throughout her career is the art of the sweatpants and joggers. Sweatpants can already be sexy depending on what you’re into. But Taylor takes things to another level with different fits, match-ups, and bold colors.

 

Check out some of Teyana’s sexiest sweats and joggers moments below.

Fine Fits: Every Time Teyana Taylor Brought The Sexy To Sweats And Jogger Pants [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

