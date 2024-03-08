Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again)

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash is rocking the candy apple red trend. And we are obsessed.

The Emmy Award-winning actress wore the bold and beautiful hue while attending UPTOWN Honors Hollywood on March 6. This highly anticipated event lauded “cultural innovators in film and television who positively impact the portrayal of Black people through the entertainment industry.”

RELATED: Yassss! Come Through Monica! Singer Slays New Cover Of Uptown Magazine

Niecy, along with Tisha Campbell and Essence Atkins, were the night’s honorees.

Get details on Niecy Nash’s glamorous red look we love.

Niecy stunned fellow attendees as she arrived for the star-studded ceremony. The Queen of “What Waist,” Niecy loves to work a camera and serve a glamorous look.

Mrs. Betts did both at UPTOWN in a long-sleeved candy apple red gown.

The dress included a high neck with ruching details, a body-hugging fit, and a dramatic train. Niecy complimented her look with bronze makeup and an “I Dream of Jeanie” ponytail. Her swooped hair made her cheekbones pop, bringing attention to her smooth skin.

See her and her partner, Jessica Betts, posing in front of cameras on the red carpet.

The color red has us in a chokehold.

Niecy is one of many celebs who have slayed in the bold, romantic color. Red was a major trend earlier this year on the Golden Globes red carpet, and it has had us in a chokehold since NYFW September 2023, when it appeared on several designer runways.

RELATED: 21 Pictures Of Black Women In Red, Just Because

Outside of trend, red is just one of those colors that go together—real bad—with melanin skin. It is empowering, romantic, and emotive. The right hue, like Niecy’s candy red, can take a look from ordinary to extraordinary. The color—like the woman wearing it —is unforgettable.

Niecy’s UPTOWN award is one of the many the actress is set to accept this month. Receiving the flowers she deserves, Niecy will travel to Dallas later this month with Cheryl Magazine. She and several other empowering women have been named “Women of Influence.”

RELATED: Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash And Ayo Edebiri Win Big At The Emmys

Red Carpet Gallery: UPTOWN Honors Hollywood

Cameras caught several stars during the night of Black Excellence. Celebs spotted include Estelle, Gabrielle Union, Melinda Williams, Mona Scott-Young, and more.

See our gallery of looks below.

Thanks To Niecy Nash We Are Obsessed With Candy Apple Red (Again) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com