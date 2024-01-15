Listen Live
The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards

Published on January 15, 2024

29th Annual Critics Choice Awards Collage

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer, Steve Granitz / Getty

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards took place at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” having big nights.  “Barbie” brought home six awards and “Oppenheimer” won eight awards, the most awards of the night, including best film.

But all eyes were on the celebrities and their choice of red-carpet fashion for this year’s award show which probably cost more than most of us make in a month.  So let’s run down what all of your favorite celebrities wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards!

The post The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards appeared first on Black America Web.

1. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jasmine Cephas Jones

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jasmine Cephas Jones Source:Getty

 Jasmine Cephas Jones attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Pamella Roland

2. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Fantasia Barrino

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Fantasia Barrino Source:Getty

Fantasia Barrino arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Alin Le’Kal

3. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Margot Robbie

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Margot Robbie Source:Getty

Margot Robbie arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Balmain

4. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: America Ferrera Source:Getty

America Ferrera arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Alberta Ferretti

5. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Quinta Brunson

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Georges Hobeika

6. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tyler James Williams

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tyler James Williams Source:Getty

 Tyler James Williams attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Them Browne

7. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Dua Lipa

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Dua Lipa Source:Getty

Dua Lipa arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Prada

8. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Danielle Brooks

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Monsoon

9. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Matt Bomer

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Matt Bomer Source:Getty

Matt Bomer arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Berluti

10. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tracee Ellis Ross

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

 Ellis Ross attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Fendi

11. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ariana DeBose

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ariana DeBose Source:Getty

Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Givenchy

12. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Angela Bassett Source:Getty

Angela Bassett arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Pamella Roland

13. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Oprah Winfrey

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana

14. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Christina Ricci

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Christina Ricci Source:Getty

Christina Ricci at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Atsuko Kudo Couture Latex Design

15. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Billie Eilish

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Billie Eilish Source:Getty

Billie Eilish at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Thom Browne

16. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Colman Domingo

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Colman Domingo Source:Getty

Colman Domingo arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing custom Valentino

17. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Taraji P. Henson

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing custom Boss

18. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Chelsea Handler Source:Getty

Chelsea Handler at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing Alex Perry

19. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ayo Edebiri

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Ayo Edebiri Source:Getty

Ayo Edebiri at The 29th Critics’ Choice Awards wearing The Row

20. The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jennifer Aniston

The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards: Jennifer Aniston Source:Getty

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards wearing Dolce and Gabbana

