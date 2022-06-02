Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2nd annual Black Ball is one of the hottest events in Atlanta. The invite-only soiree celebrates Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas’ birthday and brings out the biggest names in the game, including Diddy, Yung Miami, Money Bagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, The Migos (sans Offset), and all the ATL hitters who bring the fashion fun.

Yung Miami looked fab while cozying up next to Diddy. Rapper Moneybagg Yo brought the love of his life, Ari Fletcher, to the party and Migos was down a member but still brought the style. Keep scrolling to see who wore what.

The Best Dressed At Quality Control’s 2nd Annual Black Ball was originally published on hellobeautiful.com