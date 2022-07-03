HomeGood News

The Best Moments From The 2022 Essence Festival

2022 Essence Festival Of Culture - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Although the 2022 Essence Festival is sadly coming to a close, we have a ton of memories to hold us over until next year’s extravaganza! Bringing out the best of Black excellence, this year’s Essence Festival was definitely one to remember, transforming New Orleans into an entertainment mecca with so many hot moments that we will be talking about for months to come.

From the fashion to the panels to the concerts and everything in between, the 2022 Essence Festival was one for the books. Check out some of our favorite moments from the annual event inside.

1. Ashanti Is Pretty In Pink

Ashanti was spotted in this pretty in pink dress at the annual festival and definitely gave us fashion envy! 

2. The Legend Lauryn Hill

Fans were shocked to see a surprise appearance by Lauryn Hill 

3. Nicki Minaj Hit The Stage

Nicki Minaj hit the stage at the annual event and shut it down with her fire performance! 

4. Two Words: Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson kept the party going after tearing down the stage and hit a mean swag surf at the after party! 

5. BIG UP!

Wyclef Jean turned the festival into a Caribbean party and we love him for it! 
 
