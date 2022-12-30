Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

2022 was a year jam-packed with incredible style moments on the red carpet. After two years of canceled events from the pandemic, the brightest stars and celebs were ready to show off their best couture. 2022 was the year of the ballroom gown, filled with long trains and swaying fabric. We saw celebs like Janet Jackson experiment with hybrid fashion, reimagining essentials like the classic suit and comfy leisure wear. Stars like Erykah Badu and Lizzo showcased their bright personalities with bold colors and patterns.

Silhouettes were also a big theme because, well, who doesn’t love a snatched waist? Cardi B and Doja Cat were a few notable celebs that took a number of style risks this year, and they didn’t hesitate to serve up face and body while doing so.

Some celebs like Summer Walker weren’t afraid to show off a little bit of skin, too! Remember when she wore golden pasties and that short gold chainmail link skirt to the BET Awards in June? Or, when Keke Palmer had her wash-board abs completely exposed at the “Nope” world premiere? Talk about daring.

As 2022 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at all of the memorable fashion highlights that happened throughout the year.

The Best Red Carpet Moments Of 2022 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com