The Fashion Credits: La La Anthony Stuns In Dolce & Gabbana



Letter From The Editor:

I’m about to be four months postpartum and it’s been a journey. I’ve even started therapy. Within that time, I also suffered what dermatologists call “excessive hair shedding.” In Layman’s terms, my hair fell out. I just so happened to receive an e-mail about La La Anthony’s latest Inala product release – their 3-in-1 Triple Threat Tonic made with rice water extract. I think every Black girl has heard of rice water – if there’s a product that delivers the benefits without the fermenting process and foul smell, count me in. I’ve been using it on my and my daughter’s hair for the last two weeks and I’m pleasantly surprised by how it adds moisture and shine to our textured tresses. I use it as a daily styling tool.

MUST READ: La La Anthony: Mogul In The Making

The Triple Threat Tonic is the third product from La La’s Inala. La La and Inala are the recipients of our “Newbie Award.” In an effort to celebrate Black-owned businesses with honest reviews of our favorite products – we present “The Melanin Awards” with our sister brand MadameNoire. La La is the star of our Melanin Awards cover, launched today.

I spoke with La La for our “Introducing Inala” cover story and I’m always impressed with her personability. She’s guarded in a way that makes her feel authentic. (I can see why her phone is full of group chats with names like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, and Russell Wilson). All of that translates into Inala. She cares about making a difference with the little things – whether it’s a heartfelt hug, compliment, or simple, “have a nice day.” It was a pleasure working with the host-turned-actress at our sunny NYC cover shoot.

La La is sizzling in the editorial wearing Dolce & Gabbana and this season’s trendiest hair look – a sexy updo with waterfall bangs. Shot by Tomas Herold, add this to La La’s best looks. Enjoy!

Credits:

Talent: @lala

Photographer: @tomasherold

Cover Story: @shamika_sanders

Photo Assistant: @natalie_zarad

Digi Tech: @joshrobinsonstudio

Hair Stylist: @arrogant_tae123

Makeup Artist: @makeupbybo

Wardrobe Stylist: @stylememaeve

BTS Video: @iustice @amwfilmz

Creative Director: @jbthegawd

Line Producer: @thehowellworld

Production Assistants: @ms_g__ @nateeeeee

Production: @oraclemediallc

SVP of content: @AllieMcgev

