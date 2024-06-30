Listen Live
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Published on June 30, 2024

2024 BET Awards Cover Collage

Source: Michael Tran, Gilbert Flores, Bennett Raglin, Frazer Harrison / Getty

Black Hollywood never disappoints when it comes to making bold fashion statements at The BET Awards. This year, the blue carpet was ablaze with head-turning unforgettable looks. Here are some of the standout moments and trends from the event.

Standout Celebrity Fashion Moments from the 2024 BET Awards

  1. Colman Domingo in Ferrari
  • Colman Domingo turned heads with a sleek and stylish suit by Ferrari that almost looked like liquid. The ensemble was a perfect blend of classic tailoring and modern design, making it one of the most talked-about looks of the night.
  1. Megan Good in Maison Rizman Ruzaini
  • Megan Good dazzled in a sparkly mini dress by Maison Rizman Ruzaini. The sparkling embellishments added just the right amount of glamour, ensuring she stood out on the red carpet.
  1. Tanner Adell in Bach Mai
  • Country superstar Tanner Adell brought a touch of country charm to the event, wearing a stunning white asymmetrical gown by Bach Mai, complete with a cowboy hat. The look was a perfect fusion of elegance and Western flair.
  1. Joey Bada$$ in Botter
  • Joey Bada$$ kept it classic yet contemporary in a suit by Botter adorned with gold broaches. The sleek lines and impeccable fit made it a standout among the many stylish men at the BET Awards.

Prominent Fashion Trends

  1. Skin Was In
  • Many attendees opted for outfits that showed lots of skin, making “skin was in” a prominent trend. From cut-out details to daring necklines, the red carpet was full of bold choices.
  1. Lots of Sparkle
  • Sparkle was a major trend, with many stars choosing outfits adorned with crystals, sequins, and glitter. This trend added a festive and glamorous vibe to the event.
  1. Mermaid Gowns
  • Mermaid gowns made a significant appearance, with their figure-hugging silhouettes and dramatic flares. These gowns added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the evening.
  1. Men in Classic Suits
  • While some men opted for more casual looks, classic suits were still a strong presence. Well-tailored and timeless, these suits proved that sometimes, less is more.

The BET Awards 2024 showcased a spectacular array of fashion, from daring trends to timeless elegance.  Check out below our list of all of the celebrity fashion hits and misses from the 2024 BET Awards

The article ‘The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards‘ was created with the help of Jasper.AI

1. Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red Source:Getty

Sexyy Red at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a red and black see thru dress 

2. Shaboozey

Shaboozey Source:Getty

Shaboozey at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Campillo

3. Victoria Monet

Victoria Monet Source:Getty

Victoria Monet at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a blue mermaid gown

4. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Versace

5. Tyla

Tyla Source:Getty

Tyla at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Versace

6. Tia Lowry

Tia Lowry Source:Getty

Tia Mowry at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Akris

7. Lynae Vanee

Lynae Vanee Source:Getty

Lynae Vanee atthe 2024 BET Awards wearing Weiz Dhurm Franklyn

8. Remy Ma

Remy Ma Source:Getty

Remy Ma attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a rhinestone see thru dress

9. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo Source:Getty

Colman Domingo at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a suit by Ferrari

10. Usher

Usher Source:Getty

Usher at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Ralph Lauren

11. Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts Source:Getty

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts at the 2024 BET Awards wearing matching blue outfits

12. Honey Bxby

Honey Bxby Source:Getty

Honey Bxby at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Jean Paul Gaultier

13. Megan Good

Megan Good Source:Getty

Meagan Good at the 2024 BET Awards Maison Rizman Ruzaini

14. Cam Newton

Cam Newton Source:Getty

Cam Newton at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a double-breasted suit

15. Durand Bernarr

Durand Bernarr Source:Getty

Durand Bernarr at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a yellow suit

16. 2024 BET Awards – Arrivals

2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lala Milan at the the 2024 BET Awards wearing Area

17. Joey Bada$$

Joey Bada$$ Source:Getty

Joey Bada$$ at the 2024 BET Awards waring Botter

18. Tanner Adell

Tanner Adell Source:Getty

Tanner Adell at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Bach Mai

19. Summer Walker

Summer Walker Source:Getty

Summer Walker at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a black dress with pink bow

20. Lil’ Mo

Lil' Mo Source:Getty

Lil’ Mo arrives for the 2024 BET Awards wearing a purple floral bodysuit and matching hat

21. Scar Lip

Scar Lip Source:Getty

Scar Lip at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Buerlangma

22. Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

Taraji P. Henson at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Balmain

23. Jermaine Dupri

Jermaine Dupri Source:Getty

Jermaine Dupri at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a SoSo Def Jacket and Louis Vuitton

24. Kollin Carter

Kollin Carter Source:Getty

Kollin Carter at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Jagne 

25. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Getty

MC Lyte at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a pink suit

26. Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton Source:Getty

Mickey Guyton at the 2024 BET Awards wearing Cult Gaia

27. Brandon T. Jackson

Brandon T. Jackson Source:Getty

Brandon T. Jackson attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a white vest and matching pant

28. Akon and his wife Tomeka “Amirror” Thiam

Akon and his wife Tomeka "Amirror" Thiam Source:Getty

Akon and his wife Tomeka “Amirror” Thiam at the 2024 BET Awards wearing matching red and white looks

29. Klondike Blonde

Klondike Blonde Source:Getty

Klondike Blonde attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a leather bra top and mathcing pants

30. Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson Source:Getty

Michael Blackson at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a white outfit with a colorful trench coat 

31.  Lela Rochon

 Lela Rochon Source:Getty

 Lela Rochon attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a sparkly gown

32. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS

US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS Source:Getty

Halle Bailey at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a black mermaid gown

33. Dawnn Lewis

Dawnn Lewis Source:Getty

Dawnn Lewis at the 2024 BET Awards wearing a floral dress

34. Dominique Perry

Dominique Perry Source:Getty

Dominique Perry attends the 2024 BET Awards wearing a metallic dress

