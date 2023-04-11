The First Trailer For Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’ Is Intergalacticly Lit

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our first look at the intergalactic team-up movie, The Marvels, has arrived.

Ms. Marvel teased that Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and her superhero idol Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), will finally uniquely cross paths. In a post-credit scene from the exceptional Disney+ / Marvel Studios series, Kamala swaps place with Captain Marvel. That takes us to the trailer for director Nia DaCosta’s MCU debut, The Marvels.

The nearly 2-minute trailer is almost the same cut we saw at D23 last September, but it still keeps all the fun and excitement. The teaser opens up with Monica Rambeua (Teyonah Parris) in space, kicking things off by investigating an anomaly while Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) watches on.

As Monica gets close to the mysterious light, she instantly swaps out with Kamala Khan, who hilariously floats back to the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station and asks Fury if the whole ordeal is a test to become an Avenger.

Perfectly paired with The Beastie Boys’ iconic record “Intergalactic,” we are treated to an action-packed trailer but also chaotic as the trio of Ms. Marvel, Photon, and Captain Marvel are trying to figure out what the hell is going on.

While in the beginning, Monica, who is in tune with her abilities now, and Captain Marvel are not on board with the idea of “place switching,” which seems only to happen when they use their powers. But by the end o the trailer, they seem to figure out and use the inconvenience to their advantage when taking on the film’s villain, played by Zawe Ashton, who also happens to be the fiancee of Tom Hiddleston, aka Loki.

Fans Are Reacting Positively To The Marvels’ Teaser Trailer

The film place switches into theaters in November, so it comes after the events of Secret Invasion, so there is a good chance the Nick Fury we are seeing isn’t Nick Fury at all.

MCU fans have also been reacting to the trailer. This is an excellent sign after the fallout from Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania not living up to people’s expectations, specifically when introducing Kang (Jonathan Majors) to the world.

This is just a trailer. We all know it’s not hard to fall for the jig regarding cut-up footage.

You can see the reactions to the film in the gallery below.

