CLOSE
Halle Berry
HomePhotos

See What You Started Halle? Sistas’ Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

Posted April 19, 2020

Until recently, I didn’t even know #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently because folks are so bored during the lockdown or need something joyful to do to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they have come up something a new challenge. So the challenge is turning your pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad.

Clearly, it’s gaining traction, cause as we previously wrote, got wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting the challenge.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

You better slay!

Well not surprisingly, the sistas took notice and starting slaying this challenge on their own. Here are some of our favorite leaks!

See What You Started Halle? Sistas’ Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Slay queen Shugatiti drops #PillowChallenge video

A post shared by thegossipscoop (@the_gossipscoop) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Sweet baby’s #pillowchallenge

A post shared by AFRICAN ASO-EBI STYLES BLOG (@asoebiafricana) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

#pillowchallenge

A post shared by - (@_zanele_sehohle) on

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Close