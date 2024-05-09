The Walls Are Closing In On Riq In Latest Trailer For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’s Final Season

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Like father, like son.

Riq has gone through leaps and bounds to prove he is nothing like his late dad, James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), aka Ghost, but he quickly learns he is his daddy’s boy.

In the latest trailer, the walls are closing in on the young hustler and his former friends, except for Brayden (Gianna Paolo), business partners, and the law, specifically Detective Don Carter (Michael Ealy), who are gunning for Tariq. This makes him realize he will have to embrace the St. Patrick name more than ever.

Speaking on the upcoming and, unfortunately, final season of Power Book II: Ghost, Rainey Jr. said, “While this chapter of Power Book II: Ghost is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season. I’ve loved working with this cast and crew and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!

Official Synopsis:

With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name for better or for worse. Everyone is on the hunt for revenge and each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game or fight their way out. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.

Part one of Power Book II: Ghost’s final season will premiere Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the Starz app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on Starz.

Part two will arrive on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET.

Returning for the final season will be Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma.

You can see photos from the upcoming season in the gallery below.

