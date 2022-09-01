The Wins And Fails Of Hip-Hop Clothing Deals

When hip-hop entertainers make it to a certain point in their career, the obvious next step is to think big by stepping outside of music and developing business in other areas. One of the first routes many go is into the fashion industry, especially given how much style has impacted the genre over time.

Kanye West — a genius to some, egomaniac to others — is one of the most successful artists to make a leap into fashion by collaborating with a who’s-who of today’s top labels — Nike, adidas, A.P.C. and Louis Vuitton are just some of his big-name partnerships.

His latest collaborative effort is with everyday-wear fashion giant Gap, which has been going well under its YEEZY GAP imprint up until recently.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch5f9EiPW4w/?hl=en

Ye is currently on one of his soon-to-be-deleted Instagram rants at the moment, where he’s continuing to call out Gap for doing business dealing behind his back amongst other shady moves. “Gap held a meeting about me without me?” the GRAMMY-winning rapper recently posted to his over 16 million followers (seen above), accompanied by a photo that appears to be in a showroom with the controversial new YEEZY GAP Engineered By Balenciaga collection laid out on the floor.

RELATED: A Black Entrepreneur Says Balenciaga Used His Design Without His Permission

Currently, he’s posting a string of IG posts that started with a video of him laying down to Gap execs in Atlanta a passionate argument for ownership and creative freedom. The clip ends with him even threatening to quit if it doesn’t happen. Other videos appear to be what looks like Kanye assembling to go independent, captioning one post by writing, “The monster(‘s) about to come alive again.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch7z4wQDhKd/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch8orO9Dimt/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-HX3BpABi/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-YKklP7FR/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-cV5jjM-z/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-e_XtjgJq/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-fziEPPW_/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-gj_Yjhgh/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-he3mvbZh/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-kYBJvEw1/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-lGgEv2ci/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch-lpymPNWc/?hl=en

While we can’t confirm how long any of those IG post will stay up on Kanye’s page, we wish him nothing but the best on his quest to build a global fashion empire on his own terms. It got us thinking about a few other entertainers that had similar aspirations, and how many won versus the few who found themselves in the same “Gap trap” that Ye is currently in.

Take a look below at 8 figures in the hip-hop world that went from music to fashion with varying results:

