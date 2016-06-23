Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MAC AIDS Fund dinner US rapper Lil’ Kim at a private dinner at the Great Eastern Hotel, London, being held to celebrate and raise awareness of the M.A.C AIDS Fund. (Photo by Helen Valentine – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,celebration,rapper,uk,lil’ kim,dinner,alertness

2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 – Berlin Lil’ Kim arriving for the 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards at O2 World in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,arrival,germany,award,lil’ kim,berlin,mtv europe music awards

3. Patrick McMullan Archives NEW YORK CITY, NY – JULY 18: Lil’ Kim attends MANDELA DAY: a 46664 Celebration Concert at Radio City Music Hall on July 18, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,lil’ kim,radio city music hall,mandela day

4. MTV 2001 Movie Awards Lil’ Kim at the MTV 2001 Movie Awards. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,waist up,portrait,music,movie,city of los angeles,human body part,fashion,casual clothing,award,lil’ kim,red carpet event,jeans,halter top,mtv,cleavage,chain,bikini top

5. Patrick McMullan Archives NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 8: Lil Kim attends MARC JACOBS Afterparty at 24 5th Ave on February 8, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by CLINT SPAULDING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) vertical,photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,lil’ kim

6. Lil Kim

7. Lil Kim

8. Lil Kim

9. Lil Kim

10. Lil Kim

11. Lil Kim

12. Pregnant Lil Kim

13. Lil Kim

14. Lil Kim

15. Lil Kim

16. Lil Kim

17. Lil Kim

18. Lil Kim

19. Lil Kim