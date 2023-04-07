These 6 Influencers Are Giving Us Major Spring Style Inspiration

The spring fashion trend report is in, and it’s….COLOR! According to a few savvy fashion influencers, the girls are going bold or going home this spring.
Spring represents blossoming flowers, beautiful weather, rooftop soirees, and brunch dates galore, so why not fashionably match its lively aura? Black women are ready to ditch those neutral-colored winter garbs for colorful spring sets that speak to their vibrancy and pop perfectly off their melanin. While some of the 2023 spring trends consist of ’90s looks, cargo pants, bulky sneakers, slide sandals, and mini purses – the primary fad that will trump all of these trends is color.
We love a good black and white ensemble, but there’s something about a Black woman donning loud hues that just gets the crowd going. We scoured Instagram for some fashion goddesses who were giving spring a style lesson or two and found some chic ladies that had us running to our favorite stores to ensure we had enough color for the season. So, in case you need inspiration on how to slay spring, look no further than the divas below. Here are six influencers that are giving off major spring style inspiration.
1. Miss Lo
This spring, don’t fashionably hold back. Take a page from Miss Lo’s book and sport whatever feels good to your soul. We are digging how she rocked the skirt and jeans trend, and we love the pop of color and metallic jacket.
2. El Jefe
El Jefe served us with a posh plaid look perfect for a spring that is still on the cool side. Mixing the red with the blue and yellow was genius. This entire look gives posh vintage and is perfect for a day out on the town.
3. Tashawna
This spring, try mixing and matching bold hues like Tashawna. Take a few of your favorite loud colors and throw them all together to create a fun look like this one. This outfit screams brunch or rooftop day party.
4. Brittany Watson
Brittany gave us casual chic in this simple yet fabulous blazer look. You can never go wrong with a pop-colored blazer because it’s versatile and can go with just about anything. Follow Brittany’s style rules and pair your blazer with your favorite pair of denim jeans and some eye-catching heels.
5. AnnetteSource:Courtesy of @urbankinksncurls Instagram
Anette is conquering the cool spring air in a luxe pink coat that we need in our closets. She paired the frock with a vibrant collar dress and matching blue platform sandals.
6. Erika BSource:Courtesy of @amerikabstyleme Instagram
Erika B is giving us the blues in this retro floral top that she paired with her wide-leg denim jeans. This spring is all about doing it big, and her oversized blue sunshades are life and fall right into the big and bold category.