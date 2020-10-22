Tia Mowry-Hardrict is one of our favorite celebs because she uses her platform to encourage and uplift other women. And serve us looks in the mean time. Whether she’s starring in the next Lifetime Christmas movie or teaching us how to chef up a quick meal on her Youtube channel, the beloved twin is never afraid to experiment with her hair.
Earlier this year, she chopped off her curly tendrils for a more natural look, but that doesn’t mean she can’t switch it up with a weave or wig or two. Our good sis, debuted a new look on social media this morning and it has us contemplating going blonde ourselves. Tia pulled up on our timelines with a blonde bob with bayangs giving haters something else to talk about besides her love life.
In case you missed it, Tia, whose always kept an open profile, made headlines when she revealed she and her husband Cory Hardrict schedule sex between their busy schedules and parental duties The iHeartRadio interview went viral with folk who had something to say about how she handles her bedroom.
But clearly Tia knows how to keep the spice in her marriage (she’s been married for 15+ years) by switching up her hair. In the words of Megan Thee Stallion “Switch my wig/ make him feel like he’s cheating,” Tia dropped a look on us that we’re sure hubby likes.
There’s plenty more looks where that came from. From red carpets, to brunch, here’s some Tia Mowry hairstyles that have us seeing green with envy.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Debuts Blonde Bob: Here’s 5 Times She Gave Us Hair Envy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tia Mowry Au NaturaleSource:Getty
Our most favorite Tia Mowry-Hardrict hair look is her most natural one of course. Earlier this year, before the pandemic would wreck havoc on our daily lives, Tia revealed she chopped off her tresses and dead ends to make way for a new look that would reinvigorate her curly coils. She took to Instagram to celebrate her short curly fro with a post that also showed off her glowing and flawless skin. She simply captioned the photo, “It was time!” You know what they say about a woman who cuts her hair…
Keep your natural locks moisturized with Styling Cream from Tracee Ellis Ross’ hair care collection Pattern ($25.99).
2. Tia Mowry Rocks A Curly Up-DoSource:Getty
Prior to doing the big chop, Tia hit the promo trail in this curly up-do. The beloved actress stopped through the Build Brunch to chat about her role in the Netflix Series “Family Reunion” and Youtube channel “Tia Mowry’s Quickfix.” Giving us businesswoman chic, Tia glowed in a fuschia blazer and robust curls cradling her face. Want to recreate her effortless look? Try using a set of perm rods (Shop Here) combined with Lotta Body Wrap Me Foaming Mousse ($3.79).
3. Tia Mowry’s Sleek BobSource:Getty
Every so often, this curly gal goes from bountiful curls to a sleek and chic bob. Tia Mowry-Hardrict slayed the “Home” red carpet with this blunt cut bob that gave us Rihanna vibes for the Rihanna flick. Tia complimented her fall-friendly bob with a form-fitting top that accentuated her shoulders. Using the perfect flat-iron is the key to maintaining a sleek bob. Celebrity stylist Alexander Armand, who tended to the scalps of celebs like Tiffany Haddish, Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow, told Elle.com he loves using the Babyliss Pro Nano Titanium Ionic Straightening Iron ($149.99).
4. Tia Mowry-Hardrict Keeps It WavySource:Getty
Taking a break from shorter lengths, Tia Mowry-Hardrict debuted this long wavy wig while showing up and showing out at Hallmark’s “Home & Family” event at Universal Studios. That’s right, her hair looks so flawless because it’s a wig and you can recreate the look (and store it away for later use). While most wigs require a lot of tweaking before install, Mayvenn offers ready-to-wear wigs with 360 lace that’ll help you achieve your dreams with ease. ($260.99)
5. Tia Mowry Is A Braided BeautySource:Getty
When you hit a certain point in your pregnancy, doing your hair is the last thing you want to think about, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip a slay. Tia rocked this high braided ponytail and baby bump to Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon. Paired with a one-shoulder black dress and red lip, Tia was giving us round-the-way girl vibes. This is definitely a look and one that is easy to create. Try using Mielle Organics “Honey & Ginger Edge Gel” to slick your hair into a high ponytail followed by Kanekalon braiding hair as your braid. Here’s a user-friendly tutorial (Nae. Simone)