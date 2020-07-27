CLOSE
toccara
10 Times Toccara Was Our Bikini Bawdy Goals!

Posted July 27, 2020

47th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Years before the body positivity moment gained momentum by leveraging the viral power of social media, Toccara Jones introduced the mainstream world to the plus size super model.

More than being a pioneer for women with similar curvy bodies, Toccara’s boisterous personality and confidence made her a standout among her competitors on cycle three of America’s Next Top Model. Toccara placed seventh in the competition but went on to sign with the illustrious Willemina Models following her reality TV stint. She became the first plus size woman to appear in Vogue Italia, in the magazine’s highest-selling issue.

Toccara broke barriers on TV and paved the way for future plus models like Ashley Graham.

The plus size pioneer recently went viral for a video of her at the beach. But if you’ve been following the buxom beauty you already know her curves are eye-catching. Sis has been working on a bra line for fuller breast women and continues to live her best life on the ‘gram.

Check out 10 times Toccara gave us bawdy!

10 Times Toccara Was Our Bikini Bawdy Goals!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. My Beach Is Better

View this post on Instagram

Here....

A post shared by TOCCARA (@iamtoccarajones) on

In this now viral post, Toccara flexes in a navy blue two-piece that shows off her natural curves.

2. Maintaining Her Figure

3. Diced Pineapples

4. Celebrating Her Black Womanhood

5. Indulging In Luxury

View this post on Instagram

LOVE YOURSELF FIRST💋

A post shared by TOCCARA (@iamtoccarajones) on

6. The Gift That Keeps On Giving

7. Modeling Her Bra Line

8. Big Cat Energy

9. Chanel Queen

10. Bikini Slayer

View this post on Instagram

No caption needed💋

A post shared by TOCCARA (@iamtoccarajones) on

Close