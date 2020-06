Toni Braxton is one of the highest-selling female R&B artists in history.

The Maryland-native has sold more than 67 million records worldwide. She’s won 7 Grammy Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards and 7 American Music Awards over her almost 30-year career.

These accolades don’t make her a stranger to the Billboard charts.

We compiled her top 10 biggest Billboard hits below. Scroll to enjoy the playlist.