Top Five Most Memorable 50 Cent Feuds

Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, has been revered for his evolution as a businessman. Many today know 50 Cent for his contributions as a producer for multiple hit TV series and his black-owned liquor brand, Branson Cognac.

However, before Branson (and even after), 50 Cent was one of the most talked about entertainers of the century. On top of the music being the freshest sound on the streets, his introduction to the industry in the early 2000s was super compelling. Being shot nine times and still surviving was unheard of.

What put 50 Cent over with the people was a willingness to command respect in the industry. Despite being shot many times, 50 Cent continued to put his career and life on the line by ‘Beefing’ with many rappers, especially in his home state as there was a constant competition for bragging rights for the ‘King of New York’.

50 Cent beef’s did not just stay in the music industry, as he grew to new levels he dealt with new devils. 50 Cent has feuds with different artists, actors, and even athletes, in which he gave us one of the most memorable memes of all time.

Today, our staff came together to create a list of ’50 Cent’s Top 5 Beefs’ throughout his career. Honorable mention to:

Rick Ross- 50 was upset at Rick Ross for associating with Fat Joe. According to MTV News, he even “warned” Ross to stay away from Joe in 2008. The two exchanged diss tracks as Rick Ross took shots at 50 Cent on “Mafia Music” and 50 Cent retaliated with “Officer Ricky”, poking fun at Rick Ross’ days as a correctional officer.

Oprah- A tweet that got taken out of context, 50 Cent to took Twitter one day in 2015 to say “I got a dog named Oprah and a cat named Gayle. LMAO.” Oprah commented that she was offended by the tweet. After some digging, it was revealed that 50 wanted to make an appearance on her daytime talk show ‘Oprah’ to promote his debut album ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’ back in 2003, which Oprah declined. “She was completely against everything that was in my music,” he told Independent Magazine. “So she ain’t never going to have me on that show. I’m never going to reach that platform, which is confirmation of you being a huge success. So I just said: OK, if we can’t be friends, then at least let’s be enemies.”

Take a look at 50 Cent’s Top 5 Most Memorable Feuds Below!

