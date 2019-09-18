Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food

Music’s newest sensation Lizzo is under a bit of scrutiny online. The “Truth Hurts” crafter is getting called out on social media for accusing a Postmates driver of stealing her food order and shaming the delivery person on Twitter.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Lizzo accused the driver of ghosting with her meal and immediately put on her according to Apple Care voice to complain. The rapper hit up the food delivery service on Twitter claiming:

“Hey, @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food. she lucky I don’t fight no more.”

Like any company who has an official social media handle and dreads letting customers down, they responded via DM to Lizzo and apologized for the “less than satisfactory experience.” But according to a source who spoke with Page Six, that wasn’t the case at all. Tiffany W only left because Lizzo failed to answer her phone in the allotted time, so she moved on like she was supposed to. A spokesperson for Postmates reached out the celebrity gossip publication and said in a statement:

“As soon as Lizzo reached out, we looked into the matter and quickly resolved the issue. We apologize to Lizzo for any inconvenience.”

The incident sparked up a debate with some people defending Lizzo’s handling of the situation, while others were not too pleased with her eagerness to snitch on the driver. It didn’t help that it was revealed that all of this happened because the delivery person just couldn’t get in contact with her.

Lizzo did return to Twitter to say sorry stating:

“I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door. ”

Was Lizzo doing too much? Or was she in the right? You can let us know in the comment section plus peep the reactions to the incident in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Truth Hurts: Lizzo Called Out For Accusing Postmates Driver of Stealing Food was originally published on hiphopwired.com