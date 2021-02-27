CLOSE
Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is

Posted February 27, 2021

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty


Black Thought has been rhyming since the late 1980s both as a prominent fixture of The Roots along with a robust solo career that continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations. After a Twitter user engaged in a debate questioned the 49-year-old’s pen and relevancy, Twitter made sure to school the youngins on the greatness of Rig Jeez aka The Bad Lieutenant.

As it happens often in the Twitterverse, fans were debating the greatest lyricists of the genre with folks debating the place of Eminem, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Lupe Fiasco among other strong rhymers in the ever-expanding top-tier. After a fan questioned Drake’s validity amongst the name against his aforementioned peers, someone asked apparently asked about Black Thought as if he hasn’t been destroying microphones well into the 21st Century.

As we’re quite aware of the rapper born Tariq Trotter’s pen and abilities, as we’ve written about in times past, we know that either that person is truly unaware of Black Thought or just trolling to get the timeline in a tizzy. Either way, the Philadelphia star is getting his flowers and then some, along with folks informing the sideline chatterboxes that Thought can and will out rap your favorite’s favorite.

In fact, we’d wager that many of Thought’s compatriots in music would agree that his standing in the grand hierarchy of MCs puts him near the top as one of the greatest of all time. As we just mentioned, Thought hasn’t slowed down in releasing music after dropping the third volume of his Streams of Thoughts series this past fall with plans for more music.

Keep scrolling and check out the Twitter reactions to folks daring to question if Black Thought belongs in the conversation (trust us, he does).

And if case you need a refresher, peep that classic Funkmaster Flex freestyle below.

Photo: Getty

Twitter Schools The Youngins On Who Exactly Black Thought Is  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

