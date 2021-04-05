CLOSE
tyrese
Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem

Posted April 5, 2021

Tyrese Talks About His Mother's Drinking Problem In VERZUZ Comment Section

Source: David Crotty / Getty

When VERZUZ happens, viewers can expect these few things, good music, Twitter reactions, memes, and Tyrese doing too damn much in the VERZUZ Instagram Live comment section.

While everyone enjoyed the Easter celebration of good vibes supplied by the iconic soul bands Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Isley Brothers, “hosted” by Steve Harvey, Tyrese was his usual self dropping a random ass comment that had viewers scratching their heads.

While trying to share how appreciative of the music his mother introduced him to, he also shaded her in the process when he  decided to write, “Hate that my mother used to drink everyday – but SHE’s the reason I know REAL MUSIC!” While alcoholism is no laughing matter, Twitter couldn’t help but chuckle at the singer/actor’s keen sense of bad timing and oversharing.

Again, Tyrese has become infamous for saying ridiculous things during these VERZUZ live streams. Who can forget the classic “throw in the tile” or the other times he spoke about dead celebrities sperm, vegan sex parties, and other nonsense. The internet wasted no time in clowning Gibson, with one Twitter user hilariously tweeting, “Tyrese using Verzuz as a free therapy session.”

Tyrese even tried to claim he couldn’t get a second album out of his former TGT members. Tank immediately shut that down.

Tyrese was definitely doing too damn much. You can peep more reactions to his VERZUZ comments in the gallery below.

Photo: David Crotty / Getty

Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

