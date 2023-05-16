Radio One Exclusives

UNDERRATED GEMS: Celebrate Janet Jackson’s Birthday With These Album Cuts

Published on May 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Today, May 16, a pop culture icon was born.

Being the baby of a cemented musical family dynasty, it was obvious that Janet Jackson was destined for greatness. However, in her five decades in entertainment, she not only stepped out of her famous brothers’ shadows, but she became a legend in her own right. And as she is currently on the road for her Together Again tour, it appears that the 57-year-old has no intention to slow down any time soon.

From “Control” and “Rhythm Nation” to “That’s The Way Love Goes” and “Got Til It’s Gone,” the list of hits is endless. However, the casual fan may not realize that her catalog goes deeper than that. So, allow us to “go deep” (see what we did there?) with some of our favorite underrated album cuts from the legend!

Check out the playlist below!

UNDERRATED GEMS: Celebrate Janet Jackson’s Birthday With These Album Cuts  was originally published on foxync.com

1. “Someday is Tonight”

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

2. “China Love”

Album: All For You

3. “Island Life”

Album: Damita Jo

4. “Velvet Rope”

Album: The Velvet Rope

5. “What’s Ur Name”

Album: Discipline

6. “The Body That Loves You”

Album: Janet.

7. “Enjoy”

Album: 20 Y.O.

8. “Feels So Right”

Album: All For You

9. “Can’t B Good”

Album: Discipline

10. “He Doesn’t Know I’m Alive”

Album: Control

11. “Don’t Stand Another Chance”

Album: Dream Street

12. “Lonely”

Album: Rhythm Nation 1814

13. “Funky Big Band”

Album: Janet.

14. “The Great Forever”

Album: Unbreakable

15. “Tonight’s The Night”

Album: The Velvet Rope

Close