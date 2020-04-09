CLOSE
usher
Then & Now: Usher’s Transformation Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Posted April 9, 2020

Usher always reminds us that he’s not new to this but true to this when he drops new music.  Since the age of 14, the superstar has not let up with his timeless career.

With classics like “Nice and Slow”, “U Got It Bad”, and his newest single “Don’t Waste My Time”, he continuously shows us why over the decades he continues to top the charts. Not only is his voice iconic but the ladies have always loved Usher Raymond.

“Don’t Waste My Time” features Ella Mai and reminds us of life before social distancing.  Check out the newest video along with looks over the years.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

Missin You...

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

#DontWasteMyTime video out WED at 10AM EST

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Bad Man in Balmain

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Rat Pack

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

#PeaceSign 📸 @notachance

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

10.

Close