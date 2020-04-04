CLOSE
Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant On Kobe Getting Into HOF: “We Wish He Was Here To Celebrate With Us” [Video]

Posted April 4, 2020

The great Kobe Bryant is officially becoming a NBA Hall Of Famer and it’s well-deserved for such an immaculate career. As a basketball legend, great husband & super dad Kobe has been very missed.

Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant,  did a recent interview with Rece Davis regarding her husbands Hall Of Fame induction. Vanessa continued to speak on her husbands career as an NBA legend saying, “We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it’s definitely the peak of his NBA career.”

Long live Gigi & Kobe Bean Bryant!

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

View this post on Instagram

2020

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

