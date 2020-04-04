CLOSE
Vaughan Mason
“Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” Singer Vaughan Mason Dead at 69

Posted April 4, 2020

Singer Vaughan Mason, the frontman of the group Vaughan Mason and Crew has died. Mason gained notoriety with the 1980 hit single “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll.” The song reached number 5 on both the US Billboard Hot Soul Singles and number 38 on its Disco Top 100 charts. Mason’s passing was confirmed on the Facebook page of a family friend, Sheila Ford. No information on the cause of death is available at this time.

“Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” was and is still one of the signature tracks in the Roller Staking/Disco community. The track has been sampled by some of Hip-Hop’s greats including Too Short, De La Soul and Public Emeny. Rapper Bow Wow, Nick Cannon and Meagan Good starred in the film spotlighting the Roller Skating community, using a piece of Mason’s hit song, entitled “Roll Bounce.”

Mason was active in music until his death. Mason was 69 years old.

SOURCE | Heavy.com

