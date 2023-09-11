VP Kamala Harris Enlists Common, Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More To Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, X Users React To MVP’s Dance Moves

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris held a huge bash to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary.

One of the biggest parties celebrating Hip-Hop 50 went down in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Sep. 9, at the Vice President’s residence.

With the VP handling hosting duties with some help from Club Quarantine’s owner, DJ D Nice, Hip-Hop vets like Common, Roxanne Shante, Dougie Fresh, MC Lyte, and Slick Rick all hit the stage to perform tunes out of their iconic catalogs.

“Hip-hop now shapes nearly every aspect of American popular culture, and it reflects the incredible diversity and ingenuity of the American people. I truly believe hip-hop is one of America’s greatest exports,” VP Harris told the roughly 400 guests in attendance.

The Second Gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, added, “This is a hip-hop household!”

Lil Wayne Was A Big Surprise

The day also featured scorching performances from Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who hit the stage to perform “All The Way Up,” but the biggest surprise came when Lil Wayne made an appearance.

For those who still remember, Lil Wayne let us all down when he decided to take a picture with Agent Orange, disgraced former President and leader of the mayo-infused insurrection, Donald Trump.

Trump, more than likely caping for some Black votes, gave Weezy a pardon, but he denied shilling for Trump.

Per Variety, after his surprise set, which included a “Mrs. Officer” performance off his critically acclaimed album Tha Carter III during the concert, Wayne told attendees, “I can’t believe I’m here.”

We’re sure many of the guests felt the same due to his previous actions, but hey, we all can appreciate when a person rights their wrongs.

VP Kamala Harris Dancing To “Vivrant Thing” Was A Vibe

Of course, the reactions were pouring in on X (formerly Twitter) about the event, specifically the MVP’s dance moves. A video of VP Harris hitting her auntie two-step to Q-Tip’s classic record “Vivrant Thing” has made its rounds on social media.

Shoutout to the MVP for giving Hip-Hop its flowers and celebrating the art form in a space many would have never thought you would hear rap at.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Getty Images

VP Kamala Harris Enlists Common, Jeezy, Lil Wayne & More To Celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, X Users React To MVP’s Dance Moves was originally published on hiphopwired.com