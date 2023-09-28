Listen Live
Watch: BET+ Debuts ‘First Lady of BMF: Tonesha Welch Story’ Trailer & First Look Photos

Published on September 28, 2023

BET+ debuted the official trailer for its highly-antiicpated true crime biopic First Lady of BMF: Tonesha Welch Story. The upcoming film, directed by Vivica A. Fox,  Michelle Mitchenor, Tobias Truvillion, Jessica “Jess Hilarious” Moore and more. Watch the trailer and check out first look images inside.

Starz first shared a deeper look inside the Black Mafia Family with its beloved crime drama series “BMF.” The story follows two Detroit brothers, Demetrius and Terry Flenor, who become powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization.

Now, BET+ is going into the story of Tonesa Welch, who is a middle-class woman, raised in 1980s Detroit, who becomes seduced by the limelight and adventure of being in the drug game. Tonesa meets H, an older, sophisticated head of a drug organization who gives her a taste of the good life. But when H gets locked up, Tonesa forges a new path with a young, trusted confidante (Southwest T). Together, they build a notorious drug empire that puts Tonesa on a path of crime, drugs, infidelity, deception, and redemption.

For those who have been invested in the Black Mafia Family through its first series and documentary, this story may not come equipped with new information. However, with a fresh eye as director Fox shares her vision alongside new talent.

The cast includes Mitchenor, Truvillion, Moore, Kellie Williams, Leon, Tristin Fazekas, Faith Malonte and Daphnique Springs. The film was written by Gabrielle Collins and produced by MegaMind Media from executive producers Tressa Smallwood and Judge Greg Mathis.

Be sure to check out the biopic First Lady of BMF: Tonesa Welch Story coming to BET+ Oct. 5.

Check out the trailer below:

Check out first look images below:

