Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New images came in from the latest Mean Girls movie starring Angourie Rice, Reneé Rap and Christopher Briney. Check out the photos and official trailer inside.

From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

The movie’s plot isn’t much different from the original, but it boasts a modern twist on the cult classic we have loved since 2004. Many cast members from the original are set to return, and they will also be joined by new stars. Rice, Rapp and Briney star in the film alongside Fey, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps and Tim Meadows.

The Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr.-directed movie is executive produced by Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David, and Pamela Thur. It is produced by Fey and Lorne Michaels. The music is by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and based upon the stage musical “Mean Girls” by Tina Fey.

The film is set to debut Jan. 12, 2024 from Paramount Pictures.

Check out the official trailer below:

Check out new photos from the upcoming Mean Girls movie below:

Watch: Cult Classic ‘Mean Girls’ Gets A Facelift In Upcoming Paramount Pictures Film [First Look Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com