One thing you should know about Twitter, especially Black Twitter, is that they will not let you forget a moment in time.
Recently, PopCraze on Twitter their followers to share their most memorable moments in pop culture over the years and of course, the responses did not disappoint.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
From Kanye West crashing Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to Lil Mama feeling compelled to hop on stage with Alicia Keys and Jay-Z, there are so many Black moments in time that we just will never forget.
Keep scrolling to see some what Twitter won’t let Black Hollywood live down.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Tell us, which moment is your favorite?
DON’T MISS…
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Highlights Our Favorite Moments From The 2023 Oscars [Gallery]
The Grammy’s Felt Different This Year: Most Memorable 2023 Grammy Awards Moments
The Best (And Worst) Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 MTV VMAs
The post We’ll Never Forget: Twitter Users Share Their Favorite Memorable Moments In Pop Culture History appeared first on 92 Q.
We’ll Never Forget: Twitter Users Share Their Favorite Memorable Moments In Pop Culture History was originally published on 92q.com