When you hear the name, songs like “Where My Girls At,” “Get It Together” and “Steelo” come to mind. Their nostalgic 90s cadence combined with trendy style and rich vocals made Kameelah Williams,, and LeMisha Grinstead a beloved girl group. 702 singer Irish Grinstead passed away on Saturday. She was 43.

Irish’s sister LeMisha confirmed her death on Instagram, captioning a younger photo of Irish, “It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Kameelah Williams, the lead singer of 702, also shared an emotional post grieving her bandmates’ death. Kameelah wrote that she was “devastated and heartbroken.” In her post, she mentions Irish’s twin sister Orish Grinstead, who died in April 2008 from kidney failure, the Sun reports.

Irish’s cause of death has not been revealed. A 2022 Instagram post shared by a 702 fansite announced Irish would be on a leave of absence due to “medical issues.”

Irish’s death rocked social media. Missy Elliott sent her prayer to the family. “Irish May your beautiful soul Rest Peacefully in the arms of the Lord A Multitude of prayers for the entire Grinstead family #702,” she tweeted.

Irish and LeMisha appeared on BET’s The Encore in 2021. Executive Producer Carlos King, shared the details about his friendship with Irish on social media.

We send our prayers to the Grinstead family.

‘Where My Girls At’: 702 Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com