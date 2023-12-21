Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL?

As of the 2023 season, several NFL players have secured the title of being the highest-paid players at their respective positions.

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals leads everyone with an average salary of $55 million per year, making him the highest-paid player in the league.

These players’ contracts reflect their exceptional talent and value to their respective teams, showcasing the substantial financial investments made by NFL franchises in securing top talent across various positions.

Take a look below to see Who Is The Highest Paid Player At Each Position In The NFL is.

The leader’s contract of each position with be based off of their Three-year average (APY).