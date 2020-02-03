CLOSE
Travis Kelce
HomePhotos

Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A Super Bowl Ring On It

Posted February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs made an amazing comeback during the Super Bowl to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the fourth quarter. But possibly more important to the millions of thirsty U.S. citizens was the screen time of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Many viewers became dehydrated almost instantly. I mean, look at him….

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Don’t be surprised if your pro-Black best friend is willing to risk it all with Mr. Travis.

Many people, Black women especially, were ready to make Travis their white king when they got a glimpse of that perfectly trimmed fade and a beard that was sculpted by Michelangelo himself.

 

It’s amazing what a fresh cut and some swag can do.

Straight Black men everywhere better get it together and do some self reflection because Travis is on the rise. Especially now that he has a Super Bowl win added to his accolades.

 

Now on one hand, Travis is happily coupled up with model and media personality Kayla Nicole, so thirsty Twitter will have to simmer down.

View this post on Instagram

favorite hello, hardest goodbye. 💕 #throwbacknothursday

A post shared by Kayla Nicole (@iamkaylanicole) on

 

But on another hand, it’s clear Travis is into the melanin, which gives hope to parched practitioners everywhere.

Or at least they can fantasize, right?

Thirsty Twitter shant stop thirsting. Take a peep at some of the most coveting tweets below.

Thirsty Twitter Wants Travis Kelce To Put A Super Bowl Ring On It  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close