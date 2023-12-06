Listen Live
Women Of Color Boast Style and Grace at ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023

Published on December 6, 2023

ELLE's 2023 Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston And Viarae - Arrivals

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty


Elle Magazine hosted its 30th Annual Women in Hollywood sponsored by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston, and Viarae on December 5th to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the industry.  The event is described by Elle as a celebration that “brings together the best and brightest women in Hollywood for one special night to honor the impact theyve made in the industry and the work that still needs to be done.”

Elle Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia was on hand to celebrate the 2023 honorees including Taraji P. Henson, America Ferrera, Danielle Brooks, Greta Lee, Fantasia, Lily Gladstone, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Lopez.

I echo every single sentiment that every single woman that is on the stage said. It is a very moving thing to be in a room full of powerful women who are championing each other and who are caring about one another and who are uplifting each other. It is just very, very moving. – Jennifer Lopez

 

The who’s who of Hollywood were in attendance to celebrate the honorees including, Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback, Jurnee Smollett, and many more!  Check out some of our favorite looks from women of color wore at the ELLE Women in Hollywood 2023 ceremony.

Fantasia Barrino attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Yousef Akbar

Tracee Ellis Ross attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Marni

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration 

Oprah Winfrey attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren 

Jurnee Smollett attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren

Andra Day attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration

Danielle Brooks attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Moschino

KaMillion attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration 

Dominique Fishback attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration 

Jurnee Smollett, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dominique Fishback and Teyana Taylor attend ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration 

Jennifer Lopez attends ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing Grace Ling

Taraji P. Henson attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren 

 Elle Editor in Chief Nina García attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration 

Eva Longoria attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren

Nicole Ari Parker attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Christian Siriano

Normani attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Dilara Findikoglu

America Ferrera attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Dolce and Gabbana

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration 

Kerry Washington attends ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration wearing Ralph Lauren

