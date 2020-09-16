CLOSE
These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

Posted September 16, 2020

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

Source: Handout / Getty

If there’s one thing we know about Black culture it’s that we’ll proudly celebrate our Blackness on any day and any time and Tuesday’s World Afro Day was another opportunity for us let our natural selves shine.

World Afro Day began in 2017 and was started as a global day of change, celebration and education of the iconic afro hairstyle that helped give color to the Civil Rights Movement and has been a symbol of racial pride ever sense.

The annual celebration helps reinforce the idea that African-American textured hair is beautiful and should be revered just as any other hair style in our modern culture. As we continue to fight for racial equality and end hair discrimination, World Afro Day serves as an important reminder of the unfair ridicule, microaggressions and overt racism that Black people experience because of their hair–whether in the workplace or in everyday life.

To celebrate the 4th annual World Afro Day, many celebrities showed off their natural, kinky and blowed out locs on social media to draw attention and reverence for the day. Among those celebs was our good sisters Kerry Washington, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Marie Jones, Tocarra Jones and Amanda Seales, all who are no strangers to proudly showing off their natural sides.

Check out these beauties rocking their natural ‘fros in their Instagram posts below!

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Tocarra Jones

Beloved plus-size model Tocarra Jones showed off her new do for #worldafroday.

2. Amanda Seales

View this post on Instagram

Happy #worldafroday !

A post shared by amandaseales (@amandaseales) on

Remember when Amanda Seales wore her blonde fro on “The Real” for the week, making a major style an political statement on prime time TV.

3. Jill Marie Jones

View this post on Instagram

#HappyNationalAfroDay 🖤

A post shared by Jill Marie Jones (@itsmejillmarie) on

Our favorite girlfriend is in the headlines these days for more than the return of “Girlfriends” to Netflix but for her hair as well.

4. Cynthia Bailey

View this post on Instagram

it’s still #nationalafroday somewhere in the 🌎

A post shared by Cynthia Bailey (@cynthiabailey) on

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey has been wearing her natural hair more than ever during the pandemic and she continued to flaunt her natural tresses on #worldafroday.

5. Kerry Washington

View this post on Instagram

Did someone say #WorldAfroDay?!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Out girl Kerry Washington is celebrating #worldafroday with this curly fro.

