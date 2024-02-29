WWE Legend & “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s Bodyguard, Virgil, Passes Away At 61

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The professional wrestling world has lost another legend.

WWE legend Michael “Virgil” Jones, the “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard and one-time holder of the million-dollar championship, passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, Feb.28.

No cause of death for Jones, who also spent time in World Championship Wrestling under the name Vincent, was revealed. Per local news affiliate WTRF-TV, Jones had dementia and two massive strokes in 2022.

A GoFundMe page was started in December 2022 to help cover the former professional wrestler’s living expenses.

Virgil’s passing was confirmed on his official Instagram account before being confirmed by the WWE. The caption for the post read:

This is to confirm the sad news about our beloved Meatsauce God and Wrestling Superstar Virgil/Michael Jones has passed away. There is so much to say here and would love to share stories but for now it’s a rough day as our friend is gone. We would only ask at this time to remember him as the man that he was. Wishing him all the unlimited pasta in heaven. We love you Mike.

The Vince Mcmahon-less WWE wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter:

WWE is saddened to learn that Michael Jones, known to WWE fans as Virgil, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Jones’ family, friends and fans.

Virgil’s Path To Professional Wrestling Greatness

Jones was a defensive back at Virginia Union before starting an amateur wrestling career, per The Athletic. He began his career as Soul Train Jones in 1985, later joining the WWE as Lucious Brown.

It wasn’t until 1987 that he became his most iconic character, Virgil, “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard, who took abuse from his boss.

That would all change during the 1991 Royal Rumble when Virgil turned on his former boss after they took on the late Dusty Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes in a tag team match.

The WWE would push the feud between DiBiase and Virgil, leading to the 1991 match at WrestleMania VII, where Virgil won via count-out.

The Virgil-DiBaiase feud climaxed at SummerSlam later that year when Virgil beat DiBiase by pinfall, winning the Million Dollar Championship.

Ted DiBiase Had Nothing But Kind Words For Virgil

Speaking on his former bodyguard, DiBiase had nothing but kind words about him during a 2016 interview with Ring Rust Radio. “When we were together, he was never a problem,” DiBiase said. “The guy didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t do drugs, he was always on time. Of course, you know you lay the foundation down when the relationship begins, and I think Virgil understood at least, he knew what his job was and he knew where his place was in terms of the pecking order. “We would do our thing on the road and then I would see him in three days or a week, whatever it was and then we would come back. I didn’t really socialize a lot with him so to speak, but we had a great working relationship and were friends.” RIP Virgil. You can see more reactions to his passing in the gallery below.

