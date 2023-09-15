X Calls Cap On Jonathan Majors For Breaking Up Girl Fight, Jokes Have Commenced

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors is currently embroiled in a domestic violence case that has seen court proceedings delayed time and again, but the actor is back in the public eye. In what some users on X are calling curiously timed, Jonathan Majors was seen on video breaking up a fight between two high schoolers and the negative reactions have been relentless.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the clip shows two young students fighting one another at Hollywood High School when Jonathan Majors comes into the shot and gets the pair to stop fighting but not before they kept trying to go at one another. The outlet spoke with Majors in West Hollywood sometime after the fight and the actor said that he just wanted to make sure the young students were okay.

Given that Majors is in need of a major PR makeover, some on X, formerly known as Twitter, believe that the timing of the fight video and the clip itself raised more questions than anything. As TMZ noted, the school is across from the famous burger chain In-N-Out and apparently that’s where Majors was during this scuffle.

While the video is somewhat blurry, Majors towered over the students, and his customary puffy hat was also in tow. Still, despite the intentions laid out by the star, folks on X are simply not having it and the jokes have commenced.

However, to Majors’ credit, the fight was definitely real after several students and a Hollywood High School confessions page confirmed the facts. We doubt that Majors’ PR team would stoop this low anyway, but stranger things have happened.

We’ve got a few X replies for you to peruse below. Make your own determination.

