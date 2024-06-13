Listen Live
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

X (Twitter) Photo Illustrations

Source: NurPhoto / Getty


In another Elon Musk-led attempt to ruin the platform formerly known as Twitter, it has been announced that your “likes” are no longer viewable.

The Engineering team for the site now known as X announced that starting this week, “likes” are now private. The team claims that making likes private would “better protect your privacy.”

Here’s what the change means, in simple terms:

  • You can see the posts you liked, but others can’t.
  • You can’t see who liked someone else’s post.
  • You can see who liked a post that you wrote (but only in notifications).

The feature was first introduced back in September as a feature for those who paid for X Premium. Now, however, the feature is being forced for all users.

As you can imagine, this is receiving mixed reactions in the Xitterverse. While others are intrigued by the thought of keeping their “spicy” likes under wraps, the rest are disappointed that the change makes it difficult to gauge genuine engagement with followers. And, there’s also the theory that this could make it easier to cover up the expansion of hate speech and misinformation (and, possibly, even worse behavior) on the platform.

Check Out Some Of The Reactions Below!

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

1. The worst.

2. Who wouldn’t want to know if Luke Skywalker liked their tweet?!

3. A simpler time…

4. Us too.

5. Oh?

6. Rude!

7. When there’s a will…there is DEFINITELY a way.

8. Uh… you might not need to stalk if this is your reaction…

9. Exactly!

10. Another reason why this may be a BIG problem…

11. … a VERY BIG problem.

12. Online dating is for the birds, at this point.

13. Oh wow…

14. This is not funny, X.

Trending
10 items
News

X Celebrates ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Going #1, Bigs Up Will Smith

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

News

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close