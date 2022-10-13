Y’all Talk? 8 Most WTF Celebrity Dating Rumors

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The dating life of celebrities is more connected to their careers than most are willing to admit. A great relationship can astronomically elevate the careers of both parties involved (see: Beyoncé and Jay-Z), meanwhile a bad one can completely result in career-damaging catastrophe — just ask Tory Lanez about his alleged affair with Megan Thee Stallion!

Speaking of Lanez, the troubled emcee has been rumored for months to be dating another female emcee, Aussie chart-topper Iggy Azalea. Like everyone else, we only had one reaction to that news: “WTF?!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As Lanez stated in a tweet sent out last week (seen above), the pairing on a surface level is strictly professional as he plans to executive produce her next album. However, the two rappers have been creating dating buzz since the beginning of this past summer, with Iggy even gifting Lanez a cake a few weeks ago to celebrate the release of his new album, Sorry 4 What.

While Iggy and Tory are completely free to live their lives as consenting adults, it does raise eyebrows that she would align herself with him given his many, many controversies at the moment. On Tory’s side, does he really want to get involved with yet another female rapper after still-ongoing legal troubles with Meg? Hey, do you!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The odd pairing did get us thinking about a few other rumored celebrity couples over the years that had us scratching our heads. Some ended up being true, others were completely misunderstood and a select few were just embarrassing to say the least — sorry, Matt Barnes! More on that later.

Take a look at the most WTF celebrity dating rumors that were entertaining even if not true, and let us know which pairing(s) should’ve been official or benefitted from going public:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Y’all Talk? 8 Most WTF Celebrity Dating Rumors was originally published on blackamericaweb.com