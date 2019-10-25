Young M.A. Gives The Details Of Her Debut Album “HerStory In The Making” [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Photos
| 10.25.19
Dismiss
young m.a.
HomePhotos

Young M.A. Gives The Details Of Her Debut Album “HerStory In The Making” [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

Posted October 25, 2019


Young M.A. was one of our surprise guests at KYS Fest 19 and came through with a memorable performance full of raps and twerking from the DMV’s finest. Some of which you can see below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Before the Brooklyn rapper hit the stage, she sat down with Chey Paker to give the details on her official debut album “HerStory In The Making” including some of her favorites from the album and more.

 

See More From KYS Fest 19

#KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd Annual KYS Fest [Photos]

#KYSFest19: Moneybagg Yo Brings “Big Speaker” To KYS Fest [Exclusive Interview + Photos]

#KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest [Photos]

Young M.A. Gives The Details Of Her Debut Album “HerStory In The Making” [Exclusive Interview + Photos]  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

2. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

3. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

4. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

5. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

6. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

7. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

8. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

9. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

10. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

11. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

12. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

13. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

14. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

15. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

16. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

17. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

18. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

19. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

20. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

21. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

22. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

23. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

24. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

25. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

26. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

27. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

28. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

29. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

30. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

31. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

32. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

33. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

34. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

35. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

36. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

37. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

38. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

39. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

40. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

41. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

42. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

43. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

44. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

45. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

46. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

47. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

48. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

49. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

50. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

51. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

52. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

53. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

54. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

55. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

56. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

57. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

58. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

59. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

60. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

61. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

62. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

63. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

64. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

65. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

66. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

67. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

68. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

69. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

70. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

71. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

72. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

73. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

74. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

75. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

76. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

77. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

78. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

79. KYS Fest — Young MA

KYS Fest -- Young MA Source:Radio One Digital

Oct. 24, 2019 — Young MA performs at KYS Fest 2019. kys fest

Latest
Biking While Black: Black Bike-Riding Student Arrested By…

Genesis Hansen, a 21-year-old student at Oregon State University, was stopped by police for not riding in between the lanes.…
10.28.19
Cities With Higher Black Populations Rely On Fines…

Being Black in America has always had it’s challenges but as more statistics move the forefront we are seeing concrete…
10.25.19
Sounds About White! Fired Cop Who Killed Eric…

Daniel Pantaleo was fired five years after killing Eric Garner.
10.24.19
Something’s Afoot: Nike’s President & CEO Mark Parker…

There is something afoot in the sportswear world. Nike’s long-time President and CEO, Mark Parker, announced he is stepping down…
10.24.19
Popeyes To Hire More Employees To Deal With…

Instead of giving people an actual date for the return of their popular chicken sandwich, Popeyes has announced that they…
10.24.19
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Car, Hitting…

An Atlanta man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a car that sideswiped his vehicle and injuring a 13-month-old…
10.24.19
#BRUHNews: Elliott From ‘E.T.’ Movie Busted For DUI

One of film’s most heralded child stars was caught hitting the sauce too hard. Henry Thomas was popped for drinking and…
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3800Ttp9dr/ In a story that feels too close to home for those who recall the loss of Maleah Davis, the remains…
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…

The Black security assistant who was fired after trying to educate a Black child on the use of the n-word…
10.23.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…

Recently released video footage of Parkrose High School head football coach Keanon Lowe embracing a student after wrestling away his…
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close