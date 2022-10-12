You’re Lookin’ At The Plug: Fans React To The Isley Brothers “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” Album

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers released their latest album Make Me Say It Again, Girl on Sep. 30. The Isley Brothers’ latest tunes are making their way around the Internet. Fans reactions to the seasoned musicians’ newest approach to their iconic R&B and soulful sound is worth talking about.

The album is titled after their “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” remake featuring Beyoncé, which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. It became their first top 10 hit in over 20 years since their Grammy nominated single “Contagious” peaked at No. 1 on the chart.

The original song appeared on the legendary R&B group’s platinum-selling album, The Heat Is On, which released in 1975. The album peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Black Albums chart and Billboard’s Pop Albums chart.

Make Me Say It Again, Girl follows The Isley Brothers’ 2017’s album, Power of Peace, a joint project with Carlos Santana.

The Isley Brothers masterfully used the excitement from their Verzuz celebration with Earth, Wind & Fire in April 2021 to release their lead single “Friends and Family” featuring Snoop Dog. They paired their release with a video directed by Erik White, which featured cameos from Alex Isley (Ernie Isley’s daughter), Syleena Johnson, LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox and more.

They prove that they’re not new to this music business, but in fact, true to it. Make Me Say It Again, Girl features other notable artists like 2 Chainz, Quavo & Takeoff, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Rick Ross.

Though they released the project nearly two weeks ago, fans are slowy but surely tuning in. Many fans are shocked at the 80 year olds soulful spin on modern R&B music. Fans can hear Ron Isley singing sweet melodies, referring to himself as the “plug.” Some also wonder who the hell is ghostwriting for The Isley Brothers in 2022. One fan jokingly questioned if it was Future.

Other fans understand that The Isley Brothers have the unique star power, musical abilities and adaptiveness to remain relevant throughout many decades. Several fans are calling their new album “lit,” saying they’re responsible for making endless hits.

Safe to say, The Isley Brothers KNOW they make bangers.

The fan reactions are priceless nonetheless:

