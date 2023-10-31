Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Are Reportedly Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The couple is getting married, and according to PEOPLE, they just recently got engaged.

The duo first began dating in the summer of 2021, and after two years together, they’re officially ready to formally say goodbye to the streets.

The two were spotted together as recently as this weekend, leaving a Halloween party dressed where Kravitz was Rosemary from the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby. In her left hand, she’s carrying a butcher knife, and if you squint hard enough she even appears to be rocking an engagement ring.

In last year’s GQ Men of the Year, Kravitz spoke about the two meeting while on the set of Pussy Island, a thriller flick that also served as her directorial debut. After he chatted her up, the two realized how much they creatively connected.

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other,” she said.

She reveals that seeing his personality on set –which kept her calm– helped her realize that she’d like to explore those traits outside of work.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector, and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she told GQ in 2022. “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

This won’t be Kravitz’s first trip down the aisle, with her first coming in 2019 to her longtime boyfriend, actor Karl Glusman. However, the love didn’t last, and she filed for divorce just 18 months later.

See social media’s reaction to the pending nuptials below.

