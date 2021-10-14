DJ Boobie is one of Baltimore’s most influential DJs of the past 30 years. Starting his DJ career at the young age of 11, he had dreams and aspirations of making it to major market radio.

He started a mobile DJ company called Phase 2 Productions in 1988 shortly after graduating from high school. He quickly became one of Baltimore’s most sought after DJs with major contracts with Baltimore city and Baltimore county high schools, DJing all of the schools events.

Shortly after, he became the district manager for Metro 2 Music & Electronics, one of Baltimore largest independent music store in 1991. He achieved his most memorable reputation by being one of the highest volume mixtape DJs on the east coast. His dream came true when he received a phone call from the legendary Frank Ski, and was asked to be a premier DJ for Ski Productions.

DJ Boobie has played at legendary clubs like O’Dells, Hammerjacks, Louie Louie’s, The Sportsbar, Club Fahrenheit, Sista’s Place and the list goes on.

He started his 15-year radio career doing the 9 o’clock mix on V103 for 5 years. He spent 9 years on the #1 radio station 92Q with the old school mid-day mix and the Sunday night show “92Q Club Classics.” Years later, he returned to Baltimore’s Magic 95.9 FM as a host and mixer for many major events in Baltimore.

He left Magic & moved to Las Vegas where he joined the Power 88 FM family as a mixer & host for major parties, clubs, casinos and private celebrity events.

Returning back to his hometown of Baltimore where it all started, he is more that extremely proud to rejoin his Radio One family on Baltimore’s legendary Magic 95.9 FM!

DJ Boobie is one of Baltimore’s native sons and an entertainer for all lovers of music and radio!

