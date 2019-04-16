The Positive Place with Ms. D

Doresa Harvey is Baltimore’s Midday Diva. Doresa aka Ms. D is the host of The Positive Place which airs on Magic 95.9FM on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m..

You can also hear Doresa on Praise 106.1 FM from time to time as fill-in announcer.

The 28-year radio veteran began her career in radio at WCAO. Doresa was also on air at the now-defunct V-103 FM.

Doresa also dabbles in acting, appearing in local plays as well as commercials and television shows shot in the Baltimore area.

With a very personable and laid back personality and strong God fearing faith, Doresa is a member of the Greater Hope Church of God In Christ where Elder Stephen Jones is the pastor.

Also On Magic 95.9: