Schedule
HomeSchedule

The Positive Place with Ms. D

Doresa Harvey

Source: Doresa Harvey / Doresa Harvey

Doresa Harvey is Baltimore’s Midday Diva. Doresa aka Ms. D is the host of The Positive Place which airs on Magic 95.9FM on Sunday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m..

You can also hear Doresa on Praise 106.1 FM from time to time as fill-in announcer.

The 28-year radio veteran began her career in radio at WCAO. Doresa was also on air at the now-defunct V-103 FM.

Doresa also dabbles in acting, appearing in local plays as well as commercials and television shows shot in the Baltimore area.

With a very personable and laid back personality and strong God fearing faith, Doresa is a member of the Greater Hope Church of God In Christ where Elder Stephen Jones is the pastor.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Washington Safety Montae Nicholson Cooperating In Investigation Of…

Redskins Safety Montae Nicholson is working with authorities in the investigation of the death of a 21-year-old woman. According to…
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…

He has a long history against Black people, women and LGBTQ folks.
11.15.19
Why You Need An Eye Cream In Your…

No face care routine is complete without eye cream.
11.13.19
White Woman Catches Pro Wrestling Body Slam After…

A white woman at a Tennessee Popeyes was bodyslammed by an employee after getting into an argument with staff and…
11.11.19
Former Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers Dead At…

Charles Rogers, a former player for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 38 according to a number…
11.11.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…

The real Saint Nick may not be who we thought for all of theses years. Many have reason to believe…
11.11.19
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…

Disney+ is axing controversial or antiquated videos.
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…

  Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield…
11.08.19
The Fader’s Head Of Content Fired After Sexual…

The Fader magazine made a few changes to their staff over the weekend after the Head of Content was accused…
11.08.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…

According to reports, after nearly 20 years, a new strain of HIV has been detected. CNN reports The strain is…
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close