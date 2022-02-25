Schedule
HomeSchedule

Elite Income Advisors

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Prashant Sabapathi

Source: Elite Income Advisors / Elite Income Advisors

Prashant Sabapathi

Prashant is a financial advisor for Retirement Planning Services, Inc. and brings to the firm experience in insurance planning, retirement planning, and wealth management. As a trusted advisor, Prashant believes in using a comprehensive approach to financial planning in order to help ensure that all of his clients’ financial objectives are achieved. He is a lifetime Maryland resident and a graduate of the University of Maryland with a B.A. in Economics. He currently holds the Series 6, 63, and 65, as well as Life and Health licenses in the state of Maryland. He specializes in helping individuals create, manage, and protect wealth over the course of their lifetime, while employing tax efficient strategies. As a resident of Baltimore, MD, Prashant is involved with local organizations such as Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Planned Giving Advisory Council.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Then & Now: The Evolution of New Edition
New Edition
8 photos
Videos
Latest

Civil Rights Convictions For Ex-Cops Who Didn’t Help…

The guilty verdicts for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao for violating George Floyd's…
02.25.22

Kyle Rittenhouse Plans To Sue Whoopi Goldberg &…

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse is looking to extend his 15 minutes of infamy by launching a frivolous lawsuit campaign against…
02.24.22

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause Of Death…

Following the recent shocking death announcement of Miss Alabama for America Strong pageant Zoe Sozo Bethel, it's now been officially…
02.23.22

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending…

In October 2015, Black transgender woman Ju’Zema Goldring was arrested for jaywalking by Atlanta cops who also falsified cocaine charges…
02.23.22

Woman Jumps Overboard From 10th floor Of Carnival…

If you are traveling the seven seas please make sure you play by the rules. A woman evading security jumped…
02.22.22

Pastor Gets 23 Years In Prison For Hacking…

The union of one estranged NYC couple came to a brutal end after the husband not only ran over his…
02.18.22

School Makes Black History Month Optional Following Critical…

Backlash on the Internet ensued earlier today after a school counselor's letter from Sprunica Elementary in Indiana went viral for…
02.17.22

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

Even though a pair of former Norfolk State University roommates hadn't seen each other in 21 years, their brotherhood proved…
02.16.22

Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To…

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to…
02.15.22
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History

HAPPY BLACK HISTORY MONTH. We continue to celebrate our culture, legacy, and African ancestry, we continue to lift up those…
02.11.22
Close