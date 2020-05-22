Join Dr. Nikki Francis and Pastor JL Fleming on Saturdays, 1-2pm on Praise 106.1 FM and from 2-3pm on WOLB 1010 AM. Here, they will combine Science, Herbology and Theology to help you take your Power back over your Health. Co-hosts are both natives of Baltimore City. Dr. Nikki, an educator, Scientist and Doctor of Education and Bio-sociologist along with Pastor JL an experienced ordained Pastor will show you how to heal yourself in mind, body and spirit by using plant-based products like herbs, vegetables, oils and natural ingredients that are already in your kitchen. Learn the alchemy of creating healing balms, oils and foods that create a healthy body. Call in with your own family home remedies during the ‘Who had Roots on You?!!!,’ Home remedy segment.

As a part of your holistic health team (with your physicians), they will get to the “Root of the Problem” by treating the health issue and not just the symptoms. Shows will include experts in Medicine, nutrition and ministry. They will discuss topics such as simply water, hemp-based treatments, Biblical essential oils, Chinese medicine, Acupuncture, massage, meditation and prayer. Learn about teas, tinctures and tonics that will soothe and heal you. Join us each Saturday for the Holistic Hour: Heal Yourself Doctors with Dr. Nikki and Pastor JL! Take your Power back over your Health, now: http://www.healyourselfdoctors.vip .

Also On Magic 95.9: